FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $480.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $433.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.45. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

