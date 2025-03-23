Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,001,000. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $386.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.