Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,249,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.