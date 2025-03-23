Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 320,634 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

