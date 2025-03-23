Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

