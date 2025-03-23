Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MDYG stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.