Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVOO opened at $99.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

