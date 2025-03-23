Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

