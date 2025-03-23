Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 398.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

