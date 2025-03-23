Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:AFIF opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

