Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:AFIF opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $9.28.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.