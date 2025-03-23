Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

IQV stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $254.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.