Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFCA stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

