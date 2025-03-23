Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.