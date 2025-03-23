Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

