Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $100.11 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.84.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

