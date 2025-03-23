Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

