Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,267,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,621,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,414,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after acquiring an additional 211,167 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $75.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

