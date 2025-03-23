FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $221.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $283.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of FDX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.49. FedEx has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

