Financial Comparison: Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 1 9 3 0 2.15

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $35.31, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, meaning that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.29 $407.17 million $2.69 9.93

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

