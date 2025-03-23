First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
