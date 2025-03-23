Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $123,601,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

