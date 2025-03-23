Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.16.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

