Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 34,333,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,145,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

