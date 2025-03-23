Forge Global (FRGE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Forge Global to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
Forge Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
