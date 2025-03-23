FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of YDEC stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

