FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DWTX Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.
Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $6.33 on Friday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.07.
About Dogwood Therapeutics
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.
