FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:FM Issued By Stifel Canada

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.57.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Simon John Scott acquired 1,397 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

