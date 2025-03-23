FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tutor Perini Issued By B. Riley

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

