FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Decreased by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLA. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$12.71 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.83.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.