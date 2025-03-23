GameStop (GME) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME opened at $24.81 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.81 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

