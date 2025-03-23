Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

