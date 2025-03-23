Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
