Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Globant by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

Globant stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

