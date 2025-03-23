GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of GMS worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

