Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $50.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Golar LNG stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

