Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:GFI opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gold Fields by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

