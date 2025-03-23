GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 430.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 63.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 191,487 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $130.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.62.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 55.77% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile



GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

