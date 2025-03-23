Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.99. 4,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Gray Television Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

