GT Biopharma (GTBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect GT Biopharma to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.59. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTBP shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.