HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for Harrow Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Harrow has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Harrow by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Harrow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Harrow by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

