Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

