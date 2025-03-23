Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.