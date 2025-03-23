HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,930,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after buying an additional 225,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,773,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,096,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

