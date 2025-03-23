HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,736,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 47,692 shares of company stock worth $1,980,287 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

