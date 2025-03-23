HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,594 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

