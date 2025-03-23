Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.02 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

