HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $604.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6,721.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $853.32.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

