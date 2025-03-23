Ian Ashton Sells 470,273 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 470,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £61,135.49 ($78,935.43).

SIG Stock Down 2.4 %

SHI opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHI

About SIG

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.