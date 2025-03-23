Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

