Intellinetics (INLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.
Intellinetics Trading Up 2.8 %
INLX stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Intellinetics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellinetics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.