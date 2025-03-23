Intellinetics (INLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

Intellinetics Trading Up 2.8 %

INLX stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

